New Footage From The Batman Screened At CinemaCon

It’s been an entire year since the surprise first trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman dropped, and fans have been desperately awaiting the arrival of some new footage ever since. We’re less than seven months away from the Dark Knight’s latest reboot hitting the big screen, so we’re long overdue a fresh look at Robert Pattinson’s debut under the cape and cowl.

Many have pointed to the upcoming second annual DC FanDome event as the ideal place to showcase brand new looks at several major projects including The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and more, but CinemaCon attendees were lucky enough to catch a sneak peek at what Reeves and his team have been cooking up after a sizzle reel was played to a hugely fortunate audience.

It wasn’t a trailer, but rather a number of shots from the movie accompanied by quotes from the director and leading man, with Pattinson describing his take on the Caped Crusader as “radically different”. According to the reports it was light on plot and character details, but the fight scenes look suitably hard-hitting, something we’d been expecting since the trailer ended with Batman pulverizing a street-level thug’s face into mincemeat without a care in the world.

After facing one of the most tortured productions of the pandemic era that saw the shoot stretched out for eighteen months among numerous shutdowns, it’s reassuring to know that The Batman is deep into post-production, and if footage is screening at CinemaCon then surely we can’t be too far away from a new teaser being made available to the public.