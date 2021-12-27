‘The Batman’ will stream soon after its theatrical release

CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, spoke on the Recode Media podcast to confirm the upcoming superhero flick The Batman will hit HBO Max on April 19, 2022. This will be 46 days after the film releases in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

WarnerMedia released all of its 2021 theatrical slate on HBO Max the same day it hit cinemas, including The Matrix Resurrections. This was an attempt to address the ongoing global pandemic, which saw hundreds of cinemas shutting doors, but as things begin to settle down, WarnerMedia has announced it will revert to a 45-day theatrical exclusive window.

The Batman is a unique take on the classic superhero, with reports the movie will be far darker than anything seen previously. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves, who is well known for directing blockbusters such as Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. The film will also star Robert Pattinson, who was paid a very hefty $3 million for the role. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows on set, though, with reports emerging Reeves and Pattinson hated each other.

The Batman is a sort of origin story that follows Batman in his second year of fighting crime. He uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler. Besides Pattinson, it stars other big names such as Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano.