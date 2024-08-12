The best gifts for ‘Alien’ fans

Horror buffs usually have nothing but great things to say about Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, Alien.

Recommended Videos

For a lot of people, it’s one of the best alien movies ever made, and that’s certainly hard to disagree with at times. As the Alien franchise has continued over the years, each new entry has been met with varying degrees of success and fan love, and now, all eyes are on the upcoming Alien: Romulus, which comes out on Aug. 16.

And as hardcore Alien fans prepare to celebrate the big day, one way to commemorate the franchise’s latest entry is through eye-catching gifts. So whether you’re a part of the fan club, or you know someone who is, here’s the best gifts to buy for any Alien lover.

Image via Amazon

A box set of all the Alien movies is the perfect place to start when gifting a fan of the Alien franchise. Although there is some tension in the fandom between which of the movies are the best, and which are even regarded as true Alien movies at all, the sentiment remains. Even the most hardcore fans of the first two movies would appreciate having all six, if just as a collector’s item. After all, this set includes theatrical and unrated versions of some of the movies.

Image via Amazon

Funko Pop figurines are another great gift for any fan of a franchise. The action figure company has cemented itself as a creator of collectible items, so any Alien fan will appreciate a miniature Xenomorph to decorate their space. Funko’s cute aesthetic paired with the Xenomorph’s horrific features makes for an interesting piece of decor, and the figurine is as accurate as can be to Ridley Scott’s original design.

Image via Amazon

Another action figure line that is great for collectible items is NECA. The company has made some amazing Alien action figures and memorabilia, especially their anniversary limited edition items. A great gift for an Alien fan would be one of these special items, such as the Aliens 40th Anniversary “Big Chap” Ultimate 7-in-One Action Figure. This nine-foot-tall figurine is for the most hardcore of fans, who know the Xenomorph by its nickname, Big Chap, and who will appreciate all the minute attention to detail. This includes a hinged jaw, adjustable joints, and even the egg featured in the first movie.

If you’re looking for an unconventional gift for an Alien fan who already has all the action figures, collectible items, and merch, try the official Alien cookbook! This book features delicious Alien-inspired recipes that include quirky recipes to replicate stages of the Xenomorph life cycle like the egg and face hugger. There are recipes for all meals of the day including drink recipes. The cookbook is also full of pictures, quotes, and other nostalgic bits and pieces to make your cooking experience as cinematic as possible.

Image via Amazon

Branded clothing is another great gift idea that you can never go wrong with for a fan of the Alien franchise. This special 45th Anniversary Movie Xenomorph Priority One Logo T-Shirt is a great gift, especially since it is a one-of-a-kind item. The shirt features the Xenomorph’s head as well as the iconic Alien movie logo from the 1979 movie. The background also includes some lines of transmission text of Priority One instructions to safely capture the alien, which would be familiar to super fans.

Image via Amazon

If you know an Alien fan who is also an avid gamer, then one of the many Alien video games should be at the top of your list. Alien: Isolation is a great pick as it perfectly captures the horror of the first movie, following Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, 15 years after the events of the first movie. This game is the best choice for an Alien video game that makes the player feel like they are in the movie as they have to outsmart and defeat the Xenomorph in creative ways.

Image via Amazon

It is no surprise that a franchise as successful as Alien would expand into board games as well as video games, so Legendary Encounters: An Alien deck building game, is another great gift idea. The core set of the game comes with over 500 playable cards, all with original art, as well as a game mat and rule book. Players can navigate the game as some of the most beloved protagonists from the Alien franchise such as Ripley, Bishop, Dallas, and Hicks as they battle against bloodthirsty aliens.

Another avenue for Alien fans to enjoy their favorite franchise is this thrilling collection of stories set in the Alien universe. Volume one of the series features three stories, “Earth Hive,” “Nightmare Asylum,” and “The Female War,” all written by Steve and Stephani Perri. These stories explore the nature of the aliens as well as the humans left to fight against them, drawing readers deeper into the world of this amazing franchise.

There’s nothing as fun as introducing your interests to someone new. This is especially true when it comes to passing on your interests to a new generation. Written by Joey Spiotto, Alien Next Door is a great gift for an Alien fan with a kid who wants to pull their child into the fold. This picture book is the perfect introduction to the Alien universe as it presents an alternate version of the Xenomorph that is nice and harmless. This gives children a chance to understand the creature better. The book also features the tagline, “In space, no one can hear you clean,” which is a fun play on the movie’s tagline, “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

The Alien franchise was expanded into comic books as early as the release of the first movie in 1979. The comics have primarily been published by Dark Horse comics and are often released in limited miniseries formats. Dark Horse has published dozens of Alien comics from 1988 to 2020, many of which have become collectible items. A fan favorite Alien comic series is 2017’s Aliens: Dead Orbit, a four-issue series written and drawn by James Stokoe.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy