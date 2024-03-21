A terrifying new installment is finally on its way (and yes, we're legit already scared).

Considering its eye-catching lineup of deeply unsettling yet oddly satisfying installments, it hardly comes as a surprise that the Alien franchise is as fruitful now as it’s ever been. And with Alien: Romulus hitting theaters in summer 2024, it’s clear that the film series is back to increase its longevity.

Kickstarting all the way back in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien, it certainly didn’t take long before the spine-tingling horror achieved triumphant success and built a passionate following of fans — especially in regards to franchise veteran Sigourney Weaver as fan-favorite Ellen Ripley. From there, the franchise has had a tendency to release a handful of lackluster sequels, but there’s no denying that Romulus director Fede Álvarez is looking to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that the entire horror community will enjoy.

Ahead of the much-anticipated sci-fi horror releasing in theaters on Aug. 16, 2024, one major question continues to linger on horror fanatics’ minds: what the upcoming Alien chapter is about, exactly.

So, what is Alien: Romulus about?

Much like the plethora of other movies in the long-standing Alien franchise, the fresh-faced installment features the terrifying Xenomorph-esque villain. Often dubbed as the “most terrifying life-force” in the entire universe, each introduced Alien villain is arguably just as horrifying and sinister as the next, although this one looks to be one of the most threatening ever shown in the series.

In the case of Romulus specifically, the official synopsis insists that the franchise is set to travel back in time directly to its original roots. In the upcoming chapter, “a group of young space colonizers come face to face” with that all-too-familiar creature. As per the official premise, the film apparently takes place between the original Alien (1979) and its intense sequel Aliens (1986). The teaser trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of an official premise, but we do see a long tentacle being pulled from someone’s throat, so, you know. Yum.

For those looking to witness the unsettling experience this summer, be sure to follow the trailer’s directions and RUN (don’t walk) to purchase tickets.