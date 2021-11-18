The best ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ memes that came from the second trailer

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home came out today and set the internet ablaze as fans everywhere are eager to see the third film in this Spider-Man franchise.

The trailer showed off villains that were not featured in the last trailer, like Electro, Lizard, and Sandman while giving us an even better look at Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

To the dismay of the fans, neither Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man nor Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man were in the trailer but fans have not given up hope yet.

Of course, the trailer was accompanied by many memeable moments, which fans on Social Media made fun of immediately.

There are plenty of memes based around the similarities between MJ, played by Zendaya, falling in the trailer, and Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, who fell to her death.

andrew watching tom saves mj the same way he failed to save gwen #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/eqLlbqxkoN — andrew garfield's spit jar (@ctrlmitski) November 17, 2021

There are some memes surrounding Doctor Octopus and his confirmation that Tom Holland is not his Peter Parker.

ANDREW AND TOBY COMING HOME#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/pT57D6urRb — mils ✰˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) November 17, 2021

This particular Goblin meme hits hard for anyone who grew up with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.

y’all don’t understand the chills i got hearing his voice. we won #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/HAk9DIHnf4 — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) November 17, 2021

These last memes are the internet roasting Sony and Marvel for not putting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the trailers.

they 100% cut tobey and andrew out of this shot look at the way they’re attacking #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Hgnb6EPGsc — Poopy (@LiterallyPoopy) November 17, 2021

“They’re starting to come through.” THIS HAS TO BE WHERE TOBEY MAGUIRE AND ANDREW GARFIELD SHOW UP #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/1OsNJhQpKT — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres next month on Dec. 17.