The biggest box office sensation of the year placed under even more scrutiny after its subject gets hit with sexual misconduct allegations

Hardly the first bout of negativity it's had to contend with.

Even though we’re living in the year of Barbenheimer – with the cultural and cinematic phenomenon well within reach of hauling in a combined $2.5 billion in ticket sales – it would still remain accurate to call Sound of Freedom the single biggest box office sensation of the year.

After all, we’re talking about a project that spent five years sitting on the shelf after being ditched by Disney that none of the major streaming services were remotely interested in acquiring for distribution, before Angel Studios stepped in and handed it a theatrical release that out-grossed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny domestically, with the global expansion taking its worldwide haul to over $210 million on an $18 million budget.

Image via Angel Studios

It hasn’t quite been smooth and uninterrupted sailing, though, and after one of the investors in the anti-trafficking film ended up being arrested on child kidnapping charges, subject Tim Ballard – played by star Jim Caviezel in Sound of Freedom – has been struck with sexual misconduct allegations that led to his resignation from the Operation Underground Railroad organization.

A report from Vice alleges that at least seven women are involved in revelations against Ballard, and that only includes employees of the group, not contractors or volunteers. The outfit has confirmed he exited his position in June, but so far have refused to pass comment on the ongoing allegations beyond a statement outlining that it “does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization.”

Sound of Freedom might be a runaway hit, but it would be an understatement to say it hasn’t been without controversy.