‘The Black Phone’ director unveils a creepy new poster

The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson is sharing a new poster from Finland for the Ethan Hawke-starring horror film, which is finally set for release this summer.

The one-sheet shows a child staring at the titular black phone in the basement of the house belonging to his kidnapper, with the shadow of Hawke’s serial killer reflected ominously on the wall.

The film was written by Derrickson and regular collaborator C. Robert Cargill, based on the 2004 short story by Joe Hill that centers around a young boy who is abducted by a child murderer known as The Grabber.

13-year-old Finney Shaw, played by Mason Thames, then discovers that there’s a supposedly out-of-commission phone in the killer’s basement that he can use to communicate with mask-wearing killer’s previous victims from beyond the grave.

The film was originally supposed to be released on Feb. 4 but was pushed to a June release date instead. Though these delays can sometimes be due to a movie being unfinished, it seems more likely the producers at Blumhouse chose to move the date to capture a greater share of ticket sales as the theatrical industry continues to recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

The Black Phone has already screened at Fantastic Fest in September 2021 and generated plenty of critical praise. As it stands, the chiller boasts an impressive 100% critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes from 11 reviews, but that’s guaranteed to change the closer we get to release.

The Black Phone comes to theaters June 24.