‘The Boys’ trolls ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ with the MCU’s most infamous meme

If the MCU itself had a nemesis, it would be The Boys, the hilarious and often irreverent satirization of the entire superhero genre that Marvel has made its life’s work. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania making headlines after its recent release, the Amazon Prime series targeted it with a reference to a legendary meme that will most likely get a new life now that fans have been reminded of it.

Forever the antagonist, The Boys trolls MCU relentlessly and that includes the Termite, who started as a cameo in season one, a character that can change his size much like Paul Rudd’s Marvel character. His major flaw is that sometimes, he can’t control it, which led to a very shocking scene in the season three premiere where he accidentally killed his boyfriend.

The reference, which unabashedly talks about a particular entranceway into the human body, made in the tweet isn’t the first time MCU fans have heard about it. In fact, they’re the ones who thought it up in the first place.

Maybe in the quantum realm he’ll reach the prostate — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 18, 2023

It is a well-known fact that Ant-Man can get pretty small, which means that the MCU really hasn’t been using his full potential to beat his opponents. In fact, a really good opportunity was missed in the 2018 film Infinity War where he wasn’t even invited to the party and the Avengers had to find a different way to beat the powerful adversary, only for their attempts to be thwarted by the villain.

When the fanbase was introduced to an idea of how to best defeat Thanos, they took it from there.



Though the Titan was eventually defeated, evidently, The Boys is not ready to let the idea die of Ant-Man crawling inside Thanos and MCU fans are lost trying to come up with a proper response to the meme.

It’s not so much the tweet itself, but the imagery that comes with it.

While The Boys has certainly been fashioned as an anti-thesis of the ever-expanding fictional world of valiant superheroes, some are sure everyone’s favorite heroic bug-man takes after the series itself.

You could say Ant-Man got their inspiration from this pic.twitter.com/WKGdtVbDgi — Rhiannon/FAN (@HughiesBoys) February 18, 2023

Clearly, the brains behind The Boys, especially its Twitter page, fear no one.

Some are busy seconding the meme with puns of their own.

There's always room to grow 😏 — Antonia (@Antonia_B97) February 18, 2023

Well, that’s certainly an idea and will hopefully, remain an idea unless the studio is planning to include it in a future What…if? episode. Well, it was certainly entertained by Scott Lang himself, which just goes to show how far up the ladder the icky plot twist made it before someone shot it down.