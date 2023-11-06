‘The Brave and the Bold’ reportedly eying a massively accomplished writer helps offset the dread of ‘The Flash’ director calling the shots

After everybody from James Gunn and Stephen King to Tom Cruise and Jaden Smith hyped it up as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made, the rumors that The Flash director Andy Muschietti was in line to reboot Batman yet again with The Brave and the Bold were greeted with open arms.

However, once he was officially confirmed to be stepping behind the camera and wielding the megaphone on the Dark Knight’s latest reinvention – which came after the Scarlet Speedster’s long-gestating solo blockbuster had hit theaters and revealed we’d all been lied to – it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say a lot of the excitement evaporated in an instant.

Photo via Warner Bros./DC

That’s not to say Muschietti is guaranteed to drop the ball as horrendously as he did during his first stint at the helm of a big budget DC Comics adaptation, but the goodwill was undeniably eroded, never mind the fact Matt Reeves has already set a very high bar through The Batman and will look to repeat the trick with its sequel, which will arrive in theaters long before The Brave and the Bold.

And yet, all it’s taken is for a writer to allegedly be hired, and the first shoots of positivity in a long time have started to grow. While it hasn’t been confirmed or even acknowledged by anybody associated with DC or Warner Bros. as of yet, three-time Academy Award-nominated scribe John Logan is reportedly the person set to tackle the screenplay.

No stranger to critical acclaim, box office success, awards season recognition, or effects-heavy epics, Logan’s back catalogue includes Any Given Sunday, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, The Aviator, Hugo, Skyfall, Spectre, Alien: Covenant, and cult favorite TV series Penny Dreadful, so it’s easy to see why the flames of anticipation are being stoked merely by the mention of his candidacy.