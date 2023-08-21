‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’: James Gunn can’t debunk Batman rumors if he doesn’t have a clue what they are

The business of rumor debunking must be exhausting, which leads you to wonder why James Gunn dedicates so much of his free time to shutting down unfounded scuttlebutt.

After all, as well as being the writer, director, and producer of upcoming reboot Superman: Legacy, he’s also the co-CEO of DC Studios and the creative driving force behind an entire slate of interconnected comic book adaptations seeking to right the wrongs of the last decade, which has resulted in a string of critical and commercial disasters.

All we know so far about The Brave and the Bold is that it’s a Batman reboot being directed by The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti, which is contentious enough on its own given the reception to the Scarlet Speedster’s disastrous solo debut. And yet, Gunn was still questioned on Threads about whether or not “rumors about DCU Batman casting have no truth to them?”

Image via Warner Bros.

Funnily enough, the opacity of the inquiry led the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran to respond the only way he knew how; with the truth.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about but we don’t even have a script, and there’s a strike happening, so, no, no casting.”

The Brave and the Bold has a director at this stage and that’s about it, something that isn’t going to change for the foreseeable future given that writers and actors remain on the picket lines. There’s not even any indication as to what the original hearsay was supposed to be anyway, so it’s one of the easier debunks of Gunn’s career seeing as the information he’s supposed to be pouring cold water in is pretty much nonexistent.