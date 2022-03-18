The Daily Bugle TikTok account shifts the focus to ‘Morbius’

In anticipation of the forthcoming Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) film Morbius next month, the TikTok account of the fictional Daily Bugle newspaper is shifting their focus from the webslinger to the vampiric Dr. Michael Morbius.

Morbius, as he is known in the comics, will be played by Jared Leto in the movie. The film — which is solely produced by Sony and not with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer Marvel Studios — centers around a world-leading blood expert who accidentally transforms himself into a vampire following an experiment gone wrong in order to cure his rare blood disease.

Nicque Marina, who is a social media influencer and actor, according to her website, touts herself as The Daily Bugle‘s new social correspondent in the new video, apparently taking over the duties from Angourie Rice’s Betty Bryant.

“Dr. Michael Morbius is making headlines for publicly rejecting a very prestigious award from the scientific community, which is honestly a pretty big flex,” Marina says. “Which is honestly a pretty big flex because the only thing I’ve rejected is my therapist’s advice,” she joked.

Marina went on to describe some quick facts about Morbius, such as the fact that he’s the world’s leading expert on blood diseases, he’s the director of the prestigious Horizon Labs, and the fact that he invented synthetic blood.

We’ll find out if the scientist’s contributions turn out to be “very helpful or a disaster,” as Marina observed may happen, when Morbius comes to theaters April 1.