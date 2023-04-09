The director of a Joker parody movie squashed by Warner Bros. pleads for James Gunn’s assistance

Even though Warner Bros. was happy to shelve the almost-completed $90 million blockbuster Batgirl in order to save itself some precious tax dollars, the director of infamous parody film The People’s Joker remains confident that the fan-made love letter to the Jester of Genocide pulled at the studio’s request could yet see the light of day.

Of course, it’s going to require an assist from a powerful person to make it happen, which is why Vera Drew recently took to Twitter and aimed right at the very top after asking for an assist from current co-CEO James Gunn.

Today would be a great day for @JamesGunn to simply say “the people’s joker falls entirely under the definition of a parody and I see simply no reason why it could be exhibited to the public and distributed.” I checked with my attorney, liking this tweet could also suffice. — Vera Drew is the Joker™️ (@VeraDrew22) April 7, 2023

For those unaware of the backstory, Drew co-wrote, directed, and starred in the project as Joker the Harlequin, a transgender woman from Smallville who attempts to break into the world of stand-up comedy, where she ends up teaming with the Penguin and being caught up in a manipulative and emotionally abusive relationship with an enigmatic figure known as Mr. J.

The People’s Joker was due to screen at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, but Drew revealed that a “media conglomerate that shall remain nameless sent me an angry letter.” It screened once, and then it vanished into the ether to never be seen or heard from again.

According to Drew and her legal representatives, all Gunn has to do is like the tweet and then it’s off to the hypothetical races, but as of yet that hasn’t happened. Seeing as he’s overseeing the entire DCU, there’s a high chance that it won’t ever.