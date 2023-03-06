The director of Netflix’s #1 movie retaliates against trolls going out of their way to trash his work

Netflix has developed a frustratingly regular habit of churning out entirely forgettable and unstoppably mediocre blockbusters on a near-weekly basis, but for those who weren’t too keen on recent supernatural family comedy We Have a Ghost, taking those grievances directly to filmmaker Christopher Landon isn’t exactly the best course of action.

The $70 million adaptation of short story Ernest may have been reigning supreme as the streaming service’s number one most-watched feature around the world since first premiering two weeks ago – an impressive run at the top considering how often the company unleashes a new in-house exclusive – but reviews haven’t exactly been glowing.

A 43 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is unfortunately par for the course when it comes to Netflix originals, but a 66 percent audience approval rating does hint that subscribers have found We Have a Ghost to be above average. And yet, we can infer that those aren’t the people who’ve been leaving disparaging comments on Freaky and Happy Death Day director Landon’s timeline.

Please keep following me here for fun tweets from dumb, angry people who see my movie and think it’s an assault on their boring, white lives. My god ya’ll are the most senselessly outraged people on earth. Eat a fucking taco. Get a blowjob. Do SOMETHING to smile. Christ. — christopher landon (@creetureshow) March 4, 2023

like. That’s your business. But when it’s directed at the creator you are simply a bully and a cretin. Show some respect for the hundreds of people who worked tirelessly to create that thing you subjectively hate. 😀 — christopher landon (@creetureshow) March 5, 2023

You can’t fault Landon’s logic, when every film or television project involves a cast and crew that often numbers into the hundreds working painstakingly for months at a time to deliver what they believe to be the very best version of the story they’re trying to tell, only for online trolls and naysayers to get the knives out and plunge them directly into social media as soon as they’ve had a chance to see it for themselves.

Next up for Landon is a remake of cult classic terror Arachnophobia, so let’s hope he knocks it out of the park to avoid any more senseless Twitter attacks.