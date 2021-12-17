The epic ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ soundtrack is now available

Fans in hot anticipation of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is now in theaters everywhere, will be delighted to know that the movie’s official soundtrack is also available on both Spotify and Apple Music.

There are no better tunes to blast on the car ride to and from the Tom Holland-helmed threequel than the epic score by Michael Giacchino. You can take a listen for yourself right here.

Earlier this month, the tracks “Arachnoventure” and “Exit Through the Lobby” were released as singles, according to Film Music Reporter.

Giacchino has previously scored a number of blockbuster films for Disney and Marvel. That includes the first two installments of the newest web-head franchise, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Other titles that he has been the maestro for include Pixar’s Up and The Incredibles, Jurassic World, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, Star Trek, and Lost.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly the biggest Marvel of the year and has already smashed box office records left and right. Its Thursday night previews saw a mind-blowing haul of $50 million, making it the third-highest preview night of all time behind Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Not only that, but it also represents a high watermark for Sony, clearing their previous record by almost $35 million.

Not only that, but the multiverse-traversing epic is also highly critically-acclaimed, sparking a debate amongst fans about whether or not it’s the best Spider-Man movie of all time.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters now and if you need even more convincing, check out our own glowing (and spoiler-free) review right here.