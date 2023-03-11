The evidence may have been erased, but James Gunn directing ‘Superman: Legacy’ still stirs a hornet’s nest

In one of the most pointless exercises in damage limitation you’re ever likely to see, the video that saw DCU writers’ room member Tom King accidentally confirm that James Gunn would be directing Superman: Legacy has been made private.

Even though you couldn’t exactly call the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker pulling triple duty by scripting, helming, and producing the latest reinvention for the Man of Steel a revelation, opting to hide the evidence from the world when it’s already taken on a life of its own on social media is about as unnecessary as it gets.

Adding further credence to the news, Gunn has remained steadfastly silent on social media ever since King put his foot in his mouth, despite his Twitter and Instagram feeds being bombarded by fans, critics, and trolls alike demanding that he confirm or deny the update everyone was expecting anyway.

via Warner Bros.

Continuing the theme of his tenure as co-CEO, Superman: Legacy once again became the internet’s hottest topic of conversation as the pro and anti-Gunn crowd argued over whether or he’s going to deliver the Big Blue Boy Scout’s best outing since the Christopher Reeve era, or go full Taika Waititi and give the comic book Kryptonian his own Thor: Love and Thunder.

James Gunn did not deliver 4 straight bangers just for people to act like him directing Superman is the worst idea ever. While his movies have been comedic and raunchy, they never failed at the emotional and important moments. pic.twitter.com/vB4y3NBFjg — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) March 10, 2023

I don’t understand why people are so against James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy but ok with him writing it???

If anything now that he’s writing it, I definitely would prefer him to also direct it. The movie will most likely have a clear vision & feel more coherent. pic.twitter.com/WcHeJodVT6 — Keizi Cinema 🔪🍿 (@KeiziTV) March 11, 2023

i’m certain that the only reason James Gunn is writing and directing the Superman movie is because they couldn’t find anyone else for the job — Sammy Fabelman (@hankofjuly) March 11, 2023

James Gunn writing and directing Superman gotta be the worst DC news i have ever heard – says @sanjheev10 pic.twitter.com/9NRnQS2S6Z — Jathushan (@Jathushh) March 10, 2023

I am not a fan of James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy but as always, I hope he proves me wrong. — Yaw (@NegusSabali) March 11, 2023

Now that it’s official James Gunn is writing and directing the new Superman, I’m glad it’s not Henry. That weasely fuck doesn’t deserve Henry. — LOGAN OF STEEL ⚒︎ (@LOGAN_OF_STEEL) March 10, 2023

I'm kinda skeptical of if James Gunn will do a good job with directing a Superman movie but with how great his past films have been, I'm willing to see how this'll pan out. — Scrawn (Currently reading All-Star Superman) (@Scrawn_YT) March 11, 2023

Gunn wouldn’t be directing Superman: Legacy himself if he didn’t think he was the best person for the job, even if he is the guy calling the DCU’s creative shots at the end of the day. Expecting it to be anything like The Suicide Squad or Peacemaker doesn’t hold water, either, and his work has shown that he knows exactly how to strike the right emotional beats without leaning into his signature brand of comedy. At the end of the day, though, haters gonna hate.