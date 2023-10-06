‘The Exorcist: Believer’ ending, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Exorcist: Believer.

Five decades after William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (1973) created a cultural shift and left a long-lasting impact upon audiences, Halloween Ends filmmaker David Gordon Green and Blumhouse collaborated to reboot the franchise in a major way with supernatural sequel The Exorcist: Believer. Despite lackluster reviews thus far, the spine-tingling sequel has pushed forward an abundance of questions that fans are desperately scrambling to have answered — including Linda Blair’s involvement in the new movie and if there’s a post-credits scene.

But while a large portion of no-nonsense critics are unapologetically ripping the movie apart and carefully showcasing its weaknesses, there’s certainly no denying that any movie within the Exorcist bubble is bound to attract plenty of attention and chatter amongst folks. Even in the face of its critics, the horror follow-up re-introduces the terrors of exorcism and demonic activity in a way that leaves us unsettled.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

What is The Exorcist: Believer about?

Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube

Taking place 50 years after the unforgettable events in The Exorcist (1973), the story centers around a widowed and overprotective single father, Victor Fielding, and his daughter Angela. Despite his overprotective nature, Victor allows his daughter to go out after school with her friend Katherine. After Angela fails to arrive home at the allotted time Victor insisted, Victor contacts Katherine’s parents — who inform him that their daughter is also missing.

Eventually, the girls are found in a barn after three days of being missing and thoroughly examined at the hospital. No sign of foul play is detected, but the attitude and behaviors of both girls begin to change over the next several days. Believing Angela’s behavior is more than just trauma, Victor enlists the help of Chris MacNeil — the mother of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil who was demonically possessed in the OG Exorcist.

Despite Chris’ efforts, an encounter with the demon inside of Katherine at Katherine’s house results in the demon blinding Chris by forcing a crucifix into both of her eyes. After the accident, Chris is rushed to the hospital and remains there while Victor is forced to confront the demonic entity in his own way.

The Exorcist: Believer ending, explained

Image via Universal

In the end, Victor, Katherine’s parents, and Chris all call upon a variety of healers from different religions and cultures to take on the demonic entity possessing the girls. When the Catholic priest planned for the exorcism informs the group he cannot perform his duties, the responsibility of the exorcism falls on Victor’s neighbor Ann — who once had intentions of becoming a nun.

Throughout the exorcism, the entity constantly challenges the word of God and makes a mockery of the Christian religion. During the scene’s climax, the entity informs the group that they all must come together to choose which girl lives and which girl dies — insisting that a choice needs to be made. While Victor and Katherine’s mom Miranda refuse to make a choice, Katherine’s father Tony chooses his own daughter out of fear and panic.

Amidst the choice, it is revealed that Victor chose his wife’s life over his daughter Angela after an earthquake in Haiti put his wife in a dangerous situation. However, Victor’s wife ultimately died while Angela lived through the ordeal. Throughout the movie, the audience is led to believe that Victor chose his daughter Angela, when he actually chose his wife, leading the demon to mock him for it.

In the movie’s closing minutes, the choice for Katherine’s life apparently backfires, with Angela being allowed to live as Katherine is dragged to Hell by an assortment of demons. At the hospital, Chris believes Victor is visiting her until we catch a glimpse of a female hand in the shot, revealing Linda Blair’s return to the franchise as Regan.