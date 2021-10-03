The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Star Teases His Role In The King’s Man

Daniel Brühl’s career began over a quarter of a century ago, but it’s only in the last decade or so that he’s managed to make a lasting mark in Hollywood. The supremely talented actor has been a regular presence on film and television since the mid-90s, but he’s still only 43 years old.

Speaking English, German, Spanish, French and Catalan has helped him play a number of different roles in many international productions, but he first shot to mainstream attention in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. He then nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for Ron Howard’s racing drama Rush, before boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War.

Brühl returned as Zemo in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Solider, becoming a massively popular meme in the process. Next up is Matthew Vaughn’s action-packed prequel The King’s Man, where he plays real-life Austrian publicist, charlatan and clairvoyant Erik Jan Hanussen.

In a new interview with Variety to promote his directorial debut Next Door, Brühl teased what Vaughn has in store when the third installment in the Kingsman franchise comes to theaters in December.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with Matthew and the cast. It was a bit of a strategic choice because it’s a pivotal part. It’s not big, but I saw the potential for it to reappear later on, hopefully. That’s the first thing you check: Will they kill me? When will they kill me? How am I going to die?. The level of nerdy perfection that Matthew has, I found it incredibly interesting: every single shot is orchestrated, every single detail has to be 100% perfect. I was about to start my own film, so I said to him: ‘I hope you don’t mind having a German pain in the ass behind your back’. Luckily, he was very supportive. He said: ‘Always make a decision, even if it’s the wrong one’. Otherwise, you lose time.”

New The King's Man Images Star Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou And Gemma Arterton 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The cast for the period-set adventure is positively stacked, and the most recent trailer promised a fun time at the movies. Brühl might not be in it for very long, but he’s a welcome addition to any project, and The King’s Man will be no different.