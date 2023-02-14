One of The Flash‘s costume designers is spilling the beans when it comes to all those Batsuits we spotted in the film’s new trailer. Chris Weston revealed his inspiration for one of the more retro outfits in the Batcave’s wardrobe, and it’s straight out of comic book history — with a little pause in TV land for a finishing touch.

Batman '66 symbol…my idea…! As was the grappling guns in holsters and the golden-age ears on the cowl! I was in fanboy heaven! Luckily I had a great lead designer, Alexandra Byrne, who was very receptive to my wacky notions! https://t.co/NUEHA09e6H — Chris Weston (@westonfront) February 13, 2023

Weston, who also worked as a costume designer on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and who also works as a comics artist, revealed that his inspiration for the Batsuit farthest to the left of the screen was based on Batman’s first appearances in the 1930s and 1940s. Particularly the bat ears on the cowl, which have a dramatic look similar to devil’s horns. The costume also has the classic grey coloring that the caped crusader has worn throughout most of his crime-fighting career. In addition, the costume features a set of what appear to be holstered guns. But while Batman did indeed occasionally use firearms in his early comic book appearances, Whitehead pointed out in another Tweet that the “guns” were actually “grappling guns/ batarang launchers,” etc. In holsters, yes… to give it a “Golden Age” feel.

Weston reached into a slightly more recent past for his finishing touch, though — the outfit’s iconic bat symbol chest insignia is modeled on the one worn by Adam West in the 1960s Batman TV series.

Yeah, I can't reveal the process too much. But it's a constant balance between direction but with space built in to explore possibilities. Guides, not rules, if you know what I mean. Reference material and inspiration constantly supplied by the head of department & the director. — Chris Weston (@westonfront) February 13, 2023

While he didn’t reveal any behind-the-scenes processes, he did say that he was guided by inspirations provided by higher-ups, including his lead designer, Alexandra Byrne.

Aw, no. I wasn’t allowed to read the script! Or visit the set! I still don’t know what happens in the film. — Chris Weston (@westonfront) February 13, 2023

Don’t worry that Weston’s reveals have put him in the crosshairs of DC and Warner executive sharpshooters though. He may have received “inspiration,” but he wasn’t allowed even a look at any script for the project. In fact, Weston hasn’t even seen the movie. And unless he’s invited to the premiere, he may have to wait to see it just like the rest of us for the film’s release on June 16.