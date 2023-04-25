‘The Flash’ director drops the unlikely revelation that Ezra Miller is the Tom Cruise of DC

One of the weirder things in the universe is the fact that Ezra Miller didn’t tank The Flash despite all his efforts to seemingly do so. Even weirder, The Flash is getting crazy good buzz and anyone who’s seen it says it’s incredible. Here’s another strange bit of news: The Flash director said Miller is one of the best actors he’s ever worked with.

Andrés Muschietti, who directed It and its sequel It Chapter Two and is from Argentina, was quoted by the Twitter Portuguese Twitter account DCVERSO praising the actor.

Andy Muschietti sobre Ezra Miller em #TheFlash



"Ezra é um ator incrível e tive a chance de trabalhar com um dos melhores atores com quem já trabalhei. Ezra queriam fazer todas as acrobacias e eu deixei." pic.twitter.com/lB4DarGkjQ — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) April 25, 2023

Translation: “Ezra is an incredible actor and I had the chance to work with one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Ezra wanted to do all the stunts and I let him.”

“One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with” is pretty high praise. Of course, Miller’s troubles started to happen after he wrapped on the film, and for a while there it didn’t look good. Fortunately, Miller seems to have gotten help and is making efforts to get back on track.

Another wrinkle here: Miller does his own stunts a la Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise. Granted, we don’t know exactly what these stunts entail, but it’s still fairly surprising. The whole ordeal has been really something.

This news comes in tandem with a brand new trailer for the movie featuring Michael Keaton reprising his iconic 1989 role from Batman. The trailer doesn’t really tell us anything new: Barry (Miller) finds out he can travel through multiverses and attempts to save a different version of his late mother.

This of course breaks everything and Barry has to team up with Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl and Ben Affleck’s Batman to stop General Zod from Man of Steel. It sounds like a nice way to usher in the new James Gunn DCU era.

The Flash zips into theaters on June 16.