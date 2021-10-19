The Flash Director Says The Movie Will Blow Your Socks Off

The internet went into meltdown after the first look at The Flash was unveiled at DC FanDome, with fans collectively losing their sh*t at the tease of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman, as well as what looks like a secondary Barry Allen from an alternate universe.

Ever since the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was first announced in October 2014, it’s always been pegged as a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, which has the potential to forever alter the DCEU. A multiversal superhero epic featuring two versions of Barry Allen, a pair of Bruce Waynes and a solitary Supergirl sounds incredibly exciting, and all we’ve seen from the movie so far is less than two minutes of footage.

In an interview with DC FanDome China, director Andy Muschietti continued to tease what he’s cooking up for The Flash, promising that the surprises he’s got in store are going to blow your socks off.

“We can tell you that there are surprises. We cannot reveal what they are, but they will probably blow your socks off. They will. I think the less we talk about it the better. There’s excitement behind the camera about those surprises, but you’re better not knowing them until you see them on the big screen.”

The Flash Director Shares New BTS Images As Production Wraps 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We already know Ben Affleck and Keaton will both suit up and report for duty as the Dark Knight, but there’s clearly going to be many more multiversal shocks in store for audiences when The Flash comes to theaters in November 2022. Dozens of DC favorites have been rumored for cameos, so the smart money is on at least a couple of surprise guests being kept under wraps until the movie premieres.