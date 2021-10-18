The Flash Director Shares New BTS Images As Production Wraps

Ezra Miller appeared at the weekend’s DC FanDome to warn fans that The Flash wasn’t far enough along to bring a full-length trailer or teaser to the virtual event, but the leading man did offer up a sizzle reel instead, which was more than enough to get people talking.

Not only did the footage reveal that we’re getting two Barry Allens in the movie, but we also saw Sasha Calle’s Supergirl suited, booted and along for the ride, and it all built up to a tantalizing tease of Michael Keaton’s veteran Batman, even if we didn’t get to see much of the actor beyond a silhouette.

That still had the internet losing its collective mind, though, and with production having now officially wrapped, director Andy Muschietti has shared a brand new pair of behind the scenes images on Instagram, which you can check out below.

There was no sign or even nod in the direction of Ben Affleck found in the trailer, but we can all agree that the Keaton tease was an acceptable substitute. Now that we’ve gotten our first look at The Flash, appetites have been well and truly whetted for a game-changing multiversal blockbuster that’s set to alter the entire DCEU as we know it.