‘The Flash’ just can’t catch a break after fans tear apart the new costume

Having already spent the better part of a decade in development, The Flash continues to generate headlines for all the wrong reasons, which is almost impressive when you consider it’s a multiversal comic book blockbuster set to feature alternate versions of Batman played by both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

If it isn’t the constant cycle of writers and directors that passed through the project before Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti were locked in to get the Scarlett Speedster’s solo debut across the finish lines, then it’s the relentless bad press being generated by leading man Ezra Miller, or the myriad of pandemic-related delays.

Just when you thought things couldn’t carry on in a similar vein for much longer, it turns out that The Flash almost certainly roped in a whopping 45 writers throughout its existence, and now a leaked image of the costume is being torn to shreds by disgruntled DCEU supporters.

As you can see below, the Batman & Robin comparisons are the least of Barry Allen’s worries, with a very vocal subset not holding back when it comes to voicing their displeasure.

Did they run out of budget or are the flash costume designers just terrible? Because wtf was that — Priyank (@notdarkseid) May 25, 2022

Fake rubber muscles on Superhero costumes belong in 1998 and no later. The Flash doesn't need to be built like Batfleck, he needs to look athletic. So close but so far.

Supergirl's suit is fine. I feel like it could use a belt and the lines pointing to the crotch are a bit odd. pic.twitter.com/5z3vITIjxd — Pup (villain relapse arc) (@channel_pup) May 25, 2022

I’m so sorry, #TheFlash fans. You just can’t win with this character’s live action adaptions. Between the CW’s garbage and Ezra Miller’s awful performance (who also genuinely needs to be fired) to this monstrosity of a costume. Quite possibly the ugliest I’ve ever seen for a CBM. https://t.co/SSLh4LdwmS — Nic🐻 (@NicsNerdroom) May 24, 2022

When I break into WB and see the Flash costume (slowly render because the damn suit is CGI) pic.twitter.com/9Lo7dDWgT5 — Duke-tective Comics Pikachu || BLM (@ProfofEvil) May 25, 2022

I love the color in the new Wonder Woman and Aquaman suits. I just wish WW’s symbol in the new costume was more prominent. Also.. the Flash suit is too… muscly? Idk it just doesn’t look right. Would prefer something similar to Grant Gustins modern suit. https://t.co/1Imt2x7OHF — Jacob Harper (@JacobAtTheMovie) May 25, 2022

The Flash Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batman 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Both of these look like shit. I’m convinced that it’s almost impossible to make the Flash costume look good in live action, always looks goofy as hell. I think you’d have to cover the eyes and/or mouth https://t.co/DsgFh3ukRx — “showtime” brett thousand 👋 (@BrettThousand) May 23, 2022

I can't fathom who thought it was a good idea to put the Flash in something so clunky like Ezra's costume. — 🔞Trying To Do Better :)🔞 (@Sanban_Apoy) May 24, 2022

lmao, dceu stans need to accept that the newer costumes look cheap af & move on, bc they DO. like, supergirl's, the flash's, BATGIRL'S!! not to be a debby downer, but i genuinely don't know what the fuck they're doing anymore. + — anakin skywalker apologist (@shin_hakyun) May 25, 2022

It feels like a lifetime ago that the DC FanDome teaser trailer made plenty of waves online, but that might be the last time people were genuinely enthusiastic about The Flash‘s prospects. Of course, there’s still over a year to go for Warner Bros. to win back the doubters, but at least the movie isn’t exactly new to the prospect of fighting an uphill battle.