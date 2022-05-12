Ezra Miller claims they film themselves ‘being assaulted for NFT Crypto art’

After one of his numerous arrests, Ezra Miller has made a truly bizarre claim in what is becoming a real saga of outrageousness from The Flash actor.

In a move that feels reminiscent of A Clockwork Orange and Nightcrawler, Miller has claimed they film assaults to be sold on the blockchain as NFT art. Yes, you read that correctly.

After his arrest in March, the first in a series of arrests, police body-cam footage shared by TMZ has been released which shows Miller being escorted out of a Hilo bar, saying “I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

This all began with a patron alleging they were playing darts in the bar, before Miller approached them and allegedly spat on them, reportedly causing an altercation that lead to Miller’s arrest. The actor’s stint in Hawaii of late has been punctuated with runs with the law, and truly strange behavior at local bars.

The claims that they’re making NFTs out of assaults seem to be unfounded, with no evidence of them existing as of publishing. The footage, if it does exist, would likely be in risky legal territory, as it would show a crime happening and Miller likely in the wrong.

The actor will eventually leave Hawaii, with the upcoming The Flash movie set to premiere in June 2023. Who knows how many more alleged incidents the star can get into before then?

Ezra Miller has recently starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore but has no more projects lined up for 2022.