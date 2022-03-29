If you didn’t watch the Oscars, there’s a good chance you at least heard about two keywords from the ceremony: a slap, and the Speed Force.

The latter is a bit more confusing, so much so that even a writer who worked on the Flash TV show doesn’t quite know what it is. To explain: In an effort to spice up the Oscars (it’s been in a ratings slide for a while now), event organizers cut some awards from the ceremony.

They also added a vote for the five most “cheer-worthy” moments in movies, and a scene where Ezra Miller’s Flash “Enters the Speed Force” won, beating out the iconic bullet dodging scene in The Matrix, and the Avengers assembling in Avengers: Endgame.

Understandably, no one has any idea what the Speed Force actually is, including series screenwriter Carina Adly MacKenzie, who tweeted that she was also confused. The tweet was deleted, but not before it garnered over 1,000 likes, and 63 retweets.

“This feels like the moment to finally confess that I once wrote a TV episode in which The Flash literally enters the Speed Force and I still don’t understand what the Speed Force is.”

For those wondering, the Speed Force is a sort of cosmic energy – one of seven cosmic energies from which all energies in the Multiverse originate. The Flash and others like him can enter it and travel through time and reality itself.

Honestly, the Speed Force is still confusing, so much so that even The Flash himself had trouble explaining it to Bruce Wayne in Justice League. Hopefully we’ll get a better explanation when The Flash movie is released in 2023.