In one of the most shocking unscripted moments in the Academy’s history, Will Smith‘s slapping of Chris Rock has predictably set the internet ablaze — and continued to dominate discussion of the 2022 Oscars.

For those who missed the incident, Chris Rock made a joke of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith being in “G.J. Jane”. The joke made Smith go on stage and slapped Rock in the face on live television and later cursed towards the comedian. While American broadcast had the moment censored, some of the global streams like in Japan and Australia, had the full uncensored version and were immediately posted on the internet.

The UNCENSORED AUSSIE BROADCAST of Will Smith punching Chris Rock LIVE at the Oscars!!! #KJShow pic.twitter.com/6VPUnRsTmm — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 28, 2022

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Since the incident, the internet has remained in shock and disbelief.

Did Will Smith really just open hand smack Chris Rock on live tv and tell him to keep Jada’s name out of his fucking mouth?!?!



And then Chris Rock just kept it going?!



HOLY SHIT — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) March 28, 2022

Me during this Chris Rock and Will Smith moment #Oscars pic.twitter.com/idTP8tuRvi — Anneliese Bustillo (@anni_magus) March 28, 2022

Turns out, it’s not only the viewers that were stunned but also the celebrities as well who were in the room where it happened. And the internet did not disappoint on capturing those reactions.

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

And in good internet fashion, memes emerged poking fun on what just happened between the two celebrities.

OH MY GOD WILL SMITH JUST ENTERED THE SPEED FORCE — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) March 28, 2022

Later, Smith’s son Jaiden posted on Twitter, saying “And That’s How We Do It”. This generated some mixed reactions: some seeing it as funny, others questioning whether it was promoting violence.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

The slap has raised questions over whether Will Smith will be invited to the Oscars next year, and whether he would even be allowed to accept a Best Actor Oscar later on.

During his acceptance speech, however, people questioned the irony of Smith saying he wanted to be “a vessel of love,” moments after slapping someone during a live broadcast.

will smith smacked a mf and won an oscar 10 minutes later that was some legendary shit — nathan zed (@NathanZed) March 28, 2022

Smith has made a small brief apology of his actions during his acceptance speech for Best Actor. It was later reported that both the press and the celebrities were told to not mention anything about the violent incident after the event. Since the incident, people have begun targeting the wrong Will Smith on Twitter over the slap.