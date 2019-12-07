Sean Astin Would Like A Goonies Sequel To Go Back In Time

Despite the fact that The Goonies is one of the most beloved adventure films of all time (helping to launch the careers of Sean Astin and Josh Brolin), a sequel has never really been considered by the studio. In fact, Corey Feldman (who played the mouthy sod in the original, aptly named Mouth) has recently said that a follow-up is pretty much out of the question at this stage.

However, that hasn’t stopped Astin from weighing in on what he believes to be the ideal sequel. According to ComicBook.com, the Lord Of The Rings actor has said that a second Goonies film should take place in the past, preferably during the 17th century. While speaking at MCM Birmingham Comic Con, he explained that he’d like his character to meet One-Eyed Willy, the pirate skeleton from the first movie.

“The Goonies sequel I want to see, I want to go back in time and I want to meet One-Eyed Willy in the middle of battle. That’s what I want to do.”

Unfortunately, he also noted that he’s “just an actor” and doesn’t have any say in whether a sequel gets made or not. But that didn’t stop him and co-star Feldman from approaching The Goonies director Richard Donner with a 10-page treatment for a potential new film at one point. Sadly, though, the idea was rejected by Donner as being “too expensive.”

During a more recent panel at FAN EXPO in Canada though, Astin remained positive about the property returning in some form one day. He knows the fans want it and with the original movie releasing nearly 35 years ago, another outing is definitely long overdue. “The audience wants it, they’re gonna do it, it’s annoying it’s taking so long,” said the actor, before adding “I’m sorry on behalf of Steven Spielberg.” Who – unsurprisingly – gets asked this question constantly.

So while Astin seems keen on a sequel to The Goonies, three and a half decades have passed now and there’s still no news in sight about whether it could happen. As such, we may have to soon prepare ourselves for the studio closing the book on this story for good.