The head-turning trailer for a horror classic sequel only available in theaters attracts more ‘Oppenheimer’ attention

As the year of 2023 soars to new eye-popping heights and establishes itself as one of the best calendar years for the colossal horror genre, there’s yet to be a clear and concise answer as to whether horror fanatics are looking forward to The Exorcist: Believer or if they’re strongly opposed to the idea of a sequel to one of the greatest horror classics ever made. But regardless of where die-hards stand on the matter, some of them might not even have a chance to witness the film’s trailer yet.

Over on Twitter, movie insider @CriticalOverload reiterated a fellow influencer who revealed that only those going to watch Christpher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in-person in theaters will be able to witness the head-turning trailer for David Gordon Green’s controversial sequel. The exact reasons are unknown at this point, but there’s simply no denying that the extra push of horror fans heading out to megaplexes is an encouraging sign for the success of Nolan’s pulse-pounding epic.

But before supernatural enthusiasts get too excited past the point of no return, it’s worth noting that early reactions to Green’s sequel haven’t exactly been positive. In fact, some moviegoers attending an Oppenheimer screening insisted that fellow moviegoers were laughing and making jokes about the horror film after the trailer finished.

Of course, that certainly doesn’t mean that the Exorcist sequel will fall flat on its face, but when you take the time to consider the horrid reviews that surrounded Halloween Ends last year, perhaps it’s time for horror fans to press the panic button on a sequel that was never really asked for.