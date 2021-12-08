The internet adores Brie Larson as a ‘crocheted queen’

On what can only be described as a rough day on the internet, at least we can always count on Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, to be a wholesome web content superhero.

When we needed her most, Larson posted a picture of herself wearing a top-to-bottom crocheted outfit on a bike in an urban setting, instantly cheering up the timeline.

Larson aptly captioned the post: “Catch this crocheted queen biking down the Main Street.”

Catch this crocheted queen biking down the Main Street pic.twitter.com/W7qn8oVvnp — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 7, 2021

The tweet, which had fashion line Miu Miu tagged in it, gained considerable popularity on the social media site, garnering more than 23 thousand likes in about 10 hours.

Fans were obviously loving the cozy look, to the point that one user even shared a friend’s crocheted Captain Marvel doll in Larson’s likeness.

Always a queen, sometimes crocheted.



(A friend made this for me, I'm not sure if she would want to be tagged.) pic.twitter.com/GUNpmcsp7c — Las Chris-mas (@Lasgraen) December 7, 2021

And it didn’t take long for users to gush with other pieces of fanart for Larson.

You’re always this much gorgeous and adorable 😭🎄 pic.twitter.com/9C1xXDyyS4 — RJ 🐧 (@abtatb1222) December 7, 2021

you’re the most adorable person!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iitx6Xu0Ji — • ana • hawkeye spoilers (@cptainlarson) December 7, 2021

Last month, we got the news that the sequel to the Brie-helmed 2019 smash hit Captain Marvel, called The Marvels, has already wrapped production.

With the sequel’s release date being recently pushed back for February 2023, that only leaves a longer runway of anticipation for fans leading up to the movie’s release.

While the first film in the franchise was by no means a masterpiece, it was a competent enough origin story to steadily grow expectations for its successor, with The Marvels helmed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta being not least among the reason for the hype.

Check back right here for all your latest Brie Larson news, including whether she’ll ever land that coveted Metroid role she isn’t shy about wanting.