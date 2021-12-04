The internet argues over whether Dumbledore, Gandalf or Yoda would win in a fight

When it comes to naming wizened sages from major blockbusters that dispel nuggets of wisdom to the heroes in their hour of need, who also prove themselves handy when the sh*t hits the fan and they’re forced to throw hands, three names above all stand out.

The Lord of the Rings‘ Gandalf, Star Wars‘ Yoda and Harry Potter‘s Albus Dumbledore are iconic characters in their own right, and each of them played substantial roles in a long-running series that boasts an army of fans. However, despite their individual successes and abilities, the internet has a pertinent question that it wants answered.

A viral tweet has asked the general public to weigh in on who they thought would come out on top in a brawl between Gandalf, Yoda and Dumbledore, with the results opening up a can of worms that nobody knew needed to stay closed.

Gandalf is a literal angel sent from God and people actually think Yoda would have a chance LMFAO — Zack (@Asmongold) December 4, 2021

all of you saying Gandalf or Dumbledore really don't know shit about Yoda/Star Wars lmao I assure you he's far too fast, too strong with the Force, and too experienced in battle. I assure you all, Yoda would have a hard battle but he'd come out on top. Yoda is no joke — Ezekiel (@twerckules) December 4, 2021

Dumbledore is a powerful wizard but you take his wand away he doesn’t stand a chance. Yoda has the force and is skilled in combat but would rather find a way to solve an issue through peace before he wields his lightsaber. Gandalf took on a fire demon with no fucks given. He wins — Luis ‘K1NGAG0NY’ Figueroa (@K1NGAG0NY) December 4, 2021

Yoda lightsaber would destroy the other 2s wands then what do they do ?yoda dont need anything extra to use magic the other 2 do and those would be neutralized by a stroke of Yoda lightsaber — Millennium Falcor (@redbeardstl420) December 4, 2021

His power is super limited though, as far as feats go for these 3 Dumbledore is clearly the winner. It would be different if he wasn't limited but Gandalf is lotr is not even close to either of the other 2 honestly — Are (@outofmany_) December 4, 2021

Dumbledore: dies, comes back in a dream.

Yoda: dies, comes back as a Force ghost.

Gandalf: dies. Comes back. — Frank Jacquette (@FrankJacquette) December 4, 2021

Not to be mean, but Yoda quit and went into hiding as soon as things got tough. Gandalf stuck around and won two huge battles against all odds. Dumbledore was easily killed. Gandalf all day. — Travos Media he/him (@el_travos) December 4, 2021

Dumbledore – powerful wizard – dead

Yoda – Jedi Master – dead

Gandalf – One of the Maiar created by Eru Iluvatar, Servant of the Secret Fire, Wielder of the Flame of Anor – eternal



Now you tell me who's gonna win. — Ross ~ Tolemac (@Tolemac) December 4, 2021

We’ve got two wizards and a Jedi master, so despite the similar skill sets that Gandalf and Dumbledore possess on a surface level, what’s to stop Yoda from simply cleaving them in two with his lightsaber to attain a flawless victory? Either way, we can expect this discussion to carry on throughout the rest of the day without a clear victor being named.