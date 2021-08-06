The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of The Suicide Squad

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad recently released, and it’s a big hit among fans and critics alike.

A day after premiering in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, The Suicide Squad boasts a ‘Certified Fresh’ Tomatometer rating of 93 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also has an 89 percent audience score on the site, showing that a lot of people seemed to enjoy the film.

While certain cast members returned from David Ayer’s 2016 film Suicide Squad, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the cast for Gunn’s project also featured Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as the voice of Sylvester Stallone. Elba and Cena portrayed Bloodsport and Peacemaker, respectively, while Stallone voiced King Shark.

Gunn was initially hired to write and direct The Suicide Squad in 2018 while he was shunned by Marvel after old tweets including off-color jokes were discovered. In addition to the film, Gunn has signed on to write and direct an HBO Max exclusive series for Peacemaker, as well as a film titled Coyote vs. Acme.

A sequel to Ayer’s film, The Suicide Squad focuses on Task Force X, comprised of Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and the other convicts from Belle Reve penitentiary, who are sent on a mission to Corto Maltese in order to destroy a laboratory allegedly conducting a secret experiment.

Fans and critics lauded the performances of several actors in the film, as well as Gunn’s writing.

How is #TheSuicideSquad so endlessly fun, surprising, heartfelt and dark? This thing just doesn’t let up. Thank you @JamesGunn. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad (2021) is a damn good movie.



Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in particular make a lasting impression.



The movie certainly has James Gunn’s unique signature. 100% RECOMMEND 💯#TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/1F9ToPgQ1G — SportzStew (@sportzstewcom) August 6, 2021

Okay this movie is fuckin AMAAAZING! Each & every character was so unique and cool in their own way and had their own arc, Bloodsport's arc being the BEST!!#Ratcatcher2 was the MVP!! I need an RC movie/show, @MelchiorDaniela absolutely KILLED IT!



9.5/10 🤌🏼❤️ #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/H4KuequtlO — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) August 6, 2021

So, #TheSuicideSquad is an almost fatally entertaining film, with bent delights too numerous to list.



Might be my favorite superhero movie ever.



Thank you, @JamesGunn — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 6, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad 🎬

This is a fun enjoyable nicely made sequel, it’s even better than the first one. It’s highly entertaining and so funny sometimes. The plot is interesting, powerful and well written. The cast is very good and so are the visuals. pic.twitter.com/GNY4uAEJWZ — Abbas 🇱🇧 (@noir_arcenciel) August 6, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad this is one of the coolest fucking shots for a fight scene I've ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/nEwqR74xdB — Beadhoi (@beadhoi) August 6, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is so good. Cannot wait to rewatch it in theaters on Saturday in IMAX. pic.twitter.com/cF8pqSXPo7 — RJ (@ResonantJustice) August 6, 2021

I think #TheSuicideSquad was the most fun I’ve had in the movie theaters in awhile honestly. Thanks a lot and great job @JamesGunn, can’t wait for your next movie. pic.twitter.com/qSnGHY6PpG — Brandon 🍜 (@daxbornn) August 6, 2021

I absolutely love #TheSuicideSquad . It was everything i was hoping it would and even more. Its not only my favorite DCEU movie, its also my favorite movie of the year by far. And if you havent fell in love with @MelchiorDaniela yet, you will soon. #Ratcatcher2 pic.twitter.com/r8byQlHugP — Newt Jorden (@BenCote1983) August 6, 2021

The excitement surrounding the film is likely to only increase as words of its quality spreads across the internet through word of mouth.