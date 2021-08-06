The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of The Suicide Squad
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad recently released, and it’s a big hit among fans and critics alike.
A day after premiering in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, The Suicide Squad boasts a ‘Certified Fresh’ Tomatometer rating of 93 percent among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also has an 89 percent audience score on the site, showing that a lot of people seemed to enjoy the film.
While certain cast members returned from David Ayer’s 2016 film Suicide Squad, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the cast for Gunn’s project also featured Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as the voice of Sylvester Stallone. Elba and Cena portrayed Bloodsport and Peacemaker, respectively, while Stallone voiced King Shark.
Gunn was initially hired to write and direct The Suicide Squad in 2018 while he was shunned by Marvel after old tweets including off-color jokes were discovered. In addition to the film, Gunn has signed on to write and direct an HBO Max exclusive series for Peacemaker, as well as a film titled Coyote vs. Acme.
A sequel to Ayer’s film, The Suicide Squad focuses on Task Force X, comprised of Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and the other convicts from Belle Reve penitentiary, who are sent on a mission to Corto Maltese in order to destroy a laboratory allegedly conducting a secret experiment.
Fans and critics lauded the performances of several actors in the film, as well as Gunn’s writing.
The excitement surrounding the film is likely to only increase as words of its quality spreads across the internet through word of mouth.