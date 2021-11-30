Home / movies

The internet debates the scariest G-rated movies of all time

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Have you ever sat down to watch a movie and ended up being completely terrified by it? The answer to that question for many of us is an easy, “Yes.” We love horror films, psychological thrillers, and dramas — we anticipate fear when we watch our favorite movies. What surprises us and many movie-buffs is when we sit down to watch a film that shouldn’t be scary and totally is.

There are movies with any rating that scare fans, but you don’t always anticipate it when you go in for a movie with, say, a G-rating,

One horror fan asked what G-rated films other scary movie fans found terrifying and shared one that really scared them. The thread is garnering a lot of debate on Reddit.

What is the scariest G Rated movie? from horror

From films you’ve likely been spooked by already to new ones to add to your watch lists, here are some of the scariest G-Rated movies!

Comment from discussion TelephoneCreepy2518’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

Willy Wonka is a film that’s easy to be spooked by when you think about it.

Comment from discussion MarqNiffler’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

We may try to block that scene from our memories.

Comment from discussion dead-crimson’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

Ferngully had some pretty scary scenes.

Comment from discussion ZealousidealHyena808’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

So many fans were scarred by The Brave Little Toaster.

Comment from discussion gweegoo04’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

Did anyone make it through Bambi as the same person they were before?

Comment from discussion RedHairandFuzzySocks’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

Several fans agreed with The Hunchback of Notre Dame scaring them quite terribly.

Comment from discussion Ok-Constant7759’s comment from discussion "What is the scariest G Rated movie?".

Another fan said that this film is not meant for children, no matter the rating.

What G-rated films have terrified you beyond measure? Let’s talk about it.

Tags:
Comment