The internet is fascinated by Tom Cruise ‘firing’ Twenty One Pilots

Maybe there were already too many pilots in the airborne action sequel.

There was something wonderfully apt about the notion of the band Twenty One Pilots appearing on the original motion picture soundtrack for Top Gun: Maverick, a movie about a naval aviator.

So, when lead singer Tyler Joseph revealed that the electro-pop duo had been fired by Tom Cruise from the project in a massive and unexpected shakeup, fans wanted answers. Then came the real plot twist: a fan tweeted that Joseph was apparently just kidding about the incident, after someone close to the production claimed that Cruise wasn’t even aware Twenty One Pilots were attached to the project.

Journalists are harassing Tom Cruise in Tyler’s name bc no one understands his sense of humor and it’s making me absolutely lose my mind 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zj5kbsIZww — leanna (@rebelredpocket) May 11, 2022

The internet became enthralled by the delicious drama, and followed Joseph’s lead with a series of humorously ironic social media posts under the hashtag #TYLERJOSEPH4TOPGUN. The name of the band being so wonderfully germane with the concept of an aviation movie quickly became a fountain of inspiration, and the jokes seemed to write themselves.

One user dreamed poked fun at Jospeh with a farfetched tongue-in-cheek headline.

BREAKING NEWS: Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph is reportedly DATING American actor Tom Cruise! Tyler said in recent interview, "Never been happier, even Dema couldn't take Tommy Boy away from me"

Seems the two love birds are really hitting it off! pic.twitter.com/u3toiuDj0v — shy a(gray) 7 (@shyawayg) May 11, 2022

More pseudo-breaking news followed, with another user claiming to reveal the true reason for the band’s alleged dismissal.

BREAKING NEWS: sources close to the Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph have revealed that the real reason Tom Cruise chose not to continue to work with the "Stressed Out" singer was that Joseph "Lives in Ohio, What even is an Ohio?" #TYLERJOSEPH4TOPGUN pic.twitter.com/usCZnheGNC — ryan 106 (@circlethetrack) May 11, 2022

Some of the more creative fans have gone as far as to make dummy screen captures of conversations between Cruise and Joseph.

BREAKING NEWS❗️

update on our Tyler Joseph Tom Cruise scandal

Tyler Joseph has been seen having what appears to be lunch with Mr Cruise on a cruise, cruising around a lake in Ohio

Their conversation was overheard by passer by witness under the name JD

#TYLERJOSEPH4TOPGUN pic.twitter.com/tSeMT3q2lP — ava ψ is proud of you (@grapefantava) May 11, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is of course the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott’s iconic 1986 action drama, a film that effectively sealed Cruise’s A-list status, as well as ushering in an epic men’s fashion trend of crew cuts, leather bombers, and Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for release on May 27.