The Internet Is Going Wild For [SPOILERS] Free Guy Cameo

As a movie that’s so indebted to the gaming industry and pop culture at large, Free Guy had a blank canvas when it came to incorporating as many Easter Eggs and surprise cameos as possible, something director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds leaned into pretty heavily, but in a much more subtle way than you’d think.

Obviously, the opening set piece of the film features Channing Tatum dropping by unannounced, but guest appearances from Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski fly completely under the radar until you hear their distinctive voices. However, arguably the best of the bunch comes during the third act when Reynolds’ Guy is forced to face off against hulking doppelganger Dude.

Mining the Disney connection for all that it’s worth, Guy defends himself using Captain America’s shield, right as The Avengers theme swells in the background. To cap things off, no pun intended, the scene cuts to Chris Evans watching the in-game events unfold on his phone, with the actor giving an incredulous “What the sh*t?!?”. Needless to say, fans went wild for the unexpected cameo, as you can see from the reactions below.

me when i saw chris evans in free guy pic.twitter.com/BKFnkncX5I — maddy ✪ tss era (@Maddy_Solo) August 12, 2021

#FreeGuy WAS SO FUCKING GOOD! New favorite movie, istg. I can't remember a time I got so intensely invested in a movie



SPOILERS BELOW

And when the Chris Evans thing happened, I swear everyone started clapping and whistling like during the Mjolnir moment in Endgame 😂 — Paula the infinite himbo (@childofhebe1) August 11, 2021

#FreeGuy spoiler



caps shield and the avengers music literally made me feel like it was endgame all over again and then CHRIS EVANS SHOWED UP N I LOST MY SHIT and so did my theatre pic.twitter.com/CNlsiT8c4t — emily ४ free guy era (@L4UFEYSONS) August 13, 2021

THE CHRIS EVANS CAMEO IN FREE GUY GOT ME LIKE pic.twitter.com/ij08b88qOM — felix🥀 (@lilwickedfelix) August 14, 2021

when i saw the beautiful face of chris evans back on the theater screen in Free Guy, i screamed like a little girl pic.twitter.com/086G1uCDHs — mariano (@marianoargueIIo) August 14, 2021

Chris Evans in Free guy: What the shit!



My pure mouthed Steve Rogers loving mind immediately goes- pic.twitter.com/YYuDepnSkp — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) August 11, 2021

that captain america/chris evans cameo in Free Guy the whole theater was screaming pic.twitter.com/l5GPGJiZYz — a (@taikawaititties) August 13, 2021

Free Guy Semi Spoilers //



The Chris Evans cameo was so fucking funny. Well timed, well executed and I genuinely enjoyed that. — Assemble (Highruler) (@AssembleCast) August 13, 2021

#FreeGuy spoiler

CHRIS EVANS ???? I SCREAMED — han ४ (@saelixxx) August 13, 2021

The Chris Evans cameo was pure gold. #FreeGuy — Jay Madison, 4th of his name. (@JayMadIV) August 14, 2021

Of course, we revealed almost three weeks ago that Evans would be stopping by Free Guy for a moment or two, and Reynolds recently explained how easy it was to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s former star-spangled superhero to swing by the set for five minutes to shoot what amounts to mere seconds of footage, but it still manages to generate one of the biggest laughs of the entire running time, based solely on how unexpected it was for audiences to see the MCU’s Steve Rogers be so self-referential.