A Major Avengers Star Will Reportedly Cameo In Free Guy

In just two weeks, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy will finally make it into theaters after suffering from a number of release date reshuffles. The video game-inspired action comedy was initially pegged for a July 2020 bow, but was then pushed back to December. After being removed from the calendar entirely, it was dated for May 2021 before finally settling on August 13th.

History has shown that the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on a pre-existing game at all, which stands Free Guy in good stead for success. It also helps that the early reactions have described it as the most pleasant surprise of the summer, so it looks like audiences will be in for a good time when they head down to their local multiplex to check it out.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the official cast listing on the 20th Century Studios’ website named Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and Tina Fey as part of Free Guy before being removed, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would retcon the Mandarin as the title hero long before it was confirmed – that another Marvel Cinematic Universe alum could be dropping by.

According to our information, Chris Evans is reportedly set for a cameo in Free Guy, although his role remains unclear. The high concept premise about an NPC breaking free from the shackles of monotony presents plenty of opportunities whether they be in-game or otherwise, and Reynolds has a long list of A-list contacts he could easily convince to swing by the set for an hour or two, looking at how he got Brad Pitt into Deadpool 2.