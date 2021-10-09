The Internet Is Gushing Over A Spooky New Show On Netflix

Everyone is bringing out their best spooky shows and movies on streaming services with Halloween approaching and Netflix is no exception. One of their newest shows trended on Twitter today with lots of fans chiming in about how much they’ve been enjoying it. That show is A Tale Dark and Grimm.

The show, based on the book of the same name, is about… Well, we’ll let Netflix tell you themselves!

“As Hansel and Gretel leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales, unexpected narrators’ guide us through their encounters with witches, warlocks, dragons and even the devil himself.”

If the premise has you excited, it’s nothing compared to the fans who are gushing about it right now on Twitter!

That day your son wakes up an hour early (on a school day) because #Netflix released a Tale Dark and Grimm @AdamGidwitz. He’s been waiting for weeks, and it looks like it was worth the wait. — Sara C. Willingham (@sc_willingham) October 8, 2021

People particularly liked Adam Lambert’s performance in the show.

I simply do not recognize the voice of the Devil as that of Adam Lambert's in 'A Tale Dark & Grimm'! Why is that? 🤨🤔 And the Devil's a goat! With a forked tail! 😳 And they say the devil is in the details 😈 — IHeartAdamLambert (@modestychild) October 8, 2021

Wow! A Dark Tale & Grimm airing today on Netflix. Adam, as the devil, is just brilliant!Multitalented😄 A joy to listen to always and a joy to watch in whatever it is❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qtf0lCLjVd — The Lambrits 💚 (@LambritsUK) October 8, 2021

Don’t go in expecting it to be all fairy tales and rainbows either…

I'm watching a new show on Netflix called 'A Tale Dark & Grim'. Let's just say it lives up to the 'Dark' and 'Grim' part of the title. — 🕹️NeptuneSuperFan🎮 (@fan_neptune) October 8, 2021

Even the author of the book series was impressed by the show!

I just spent the morning bingeing A Tale Dark & Grimm. I hadn't planned to, but seeing it on #Netlix… I just couldn't resist. And, honestly, I just couldn't stop. It's good. I know I shouldn't act surprised–I helped make it!–but I am. It's actually really good. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FlcXIbTRxy — Adam Gidwitz (@AdamGidwitz) October 8, 2021

If all the hype for the show has convinced you to watch A Tale Dark and Grimm, you can find it streaming on Netflix now.