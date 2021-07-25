The Internet Praises Dior For Standing By Johnny Depp With New Ad

After the UK court ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel action against former wife Amber Heard and The Sun, the publication that had called him a “wife-beater,” the actor found himself in a difficult spot with Hollywood moguls.

As of now, the American star has lost out on his role in the Fantastic Beasts movie series as a direct consequence of the verdict, not to mention that even the Mouse House is also keeping its distance at the moment, and considering where things stand, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ask him back for future installments of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Still, in this messy legal feud that has caused much controversy on the internet, the talented thespian has something his former flame doesn’t; legions of innumerable fans that have continually supported him over the past year.

Currently, those fans are busy praising Dior for their bravery in standing by the actor because of the new Sauvage fragrance ad. The video, titled “Sauvage – Game of Notes,” is basically a chat between Depp and perfumer François Demachy in a dimly lit room. The two creatives talk about their inspirations and at one point in the video, the actor strums his guitar. So, in essence, it’s pretty much everything you’d want to see from an advertisement featuring Johnny Depp.

A lot of fans are now celebrating the incident after many a tough month for their favorite actor, and here are some of the reactions they’ve been sharing on Twitter:

Just seen the new @Dior clip with #JohnnyDepp and I just wanted to say a huge #thankyoudior for standing by Johnny and not believing what the media is trying to push down our throats, but believing the evidence. You have chosen the right path. Thank you ♥️ — Linda A ^^ ❤ (@LindaSweden_) July 23, 2021

We won't forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him.#thankyoudior https://t.co/rscEbrzrCp — Blueberry (@blankblueberry) July 23, 2021

The magnificent @dior once again shows the world that they stand side by side with an innocent domestic abuse survivor.



While other 'so called' companies fired Johnny for being a victim and employed a self confessed abuser…@dior continued their support! pic.twitter.com/XuobCJfQ4O — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) July 23, 2021

Despite attempts to kill this beautiful collaboration through lies and the false accusations….



The campaign continues between Dior and Johnny Depp ❤️❤️🔥💕#ThankYouDior pic.twitter.com/2NbJsth7vS — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) July 23, 2021

Thank-you @Dior for keeping #JohnnyDepp He is kind, respectful, truthful and will never let you down. Thank you 🙏 so much for believing in him like we do! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdpUfHnERH — Nina Allen (@JD13BD) July 24, 2021

This should be an official ad for Dior Sauvage. pic.twitter.com/8KhFZVtDQq — Depp's Kingdom (@Depps_Kingdom) July 23, 2021

Johnny Depp will be facing Heard’s legal team one more time in the US defamation lawsuit, where the actor not only stands to win $50 million but also his future career in the movie industry.