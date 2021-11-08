The Internet Reacts As Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster “Confirms” Tobey Maguire

Sony and Marvel dropped a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home today and fans are losing it, as it offers our first look at the return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, revealing that he’ll be sporting the same suit from 2002’s Spider-Man. And yet, at the same time, folks are also getting frustrated that the poster still doesn’t confirm that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in the threequel opposite Tom Holland.

#SpiderManNoWayHome fans after they didn't get Tobey and Andrew on the poster. pic.twitter.com/wMaGPq40Wk — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 8, 2021

Of course, fans immediately hopped onto Photoshop to troll folks into thinking that Maguire is on the poster after all.

OMGG LOOK CLOSELY, HE’S BACK TOBEY MAGUIRE ORIGINAL SPIDER-MAN HE’S BACK pic.twitter.com/L2x3DRGknG — J (@th_spot) November 8, 2021

It was Tobey, after all…

But wait, maybe the poster actually does confirm that Maguire’s back⏤no joke, no Photoshop. There really is a clue hidden on it that the original Sam Raimi trilogy actor might be returning for No Way Home:

Yes, the internet’s current favorite joke is finding a whole new meaning in the trademark symbol, parodying how desperate Marvel fans are to find some scrap of evidence that Holland’s Peter Parker predecessors will 100% be appearing in the movie.

Everyone’s making the same joke.

TOBEY MAGUIRE WAS CONFIRMED IN THE OFFICIAL POSTER #SpiderManNoWayHome



👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hidrqvyUGN — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) November 8, 2021

Literally everyone.

The big test will be the film’s second trailer. The first showcased Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and teased the other legacy villains. Will the second take the next step and feature Maguire and Garfield back in their web-slinging suits? According to reports, Sony wants to go ahead and drop the big reveal, but president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige thinks they should hold it back. Delayed gratification is often a good thing, but in this case, the fans might just lose their minds if they have to wait any longer to catch a glimpse of the old Spideys.

Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters on Dec. 17.