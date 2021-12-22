The internet roasts ‘Death on the Nile’ for starring Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright

Under regular circumstances, audiences that loved Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express would be hyped for upcoming sequel Death on the Nile, and with good reason.

The sort of mid budget mystery thriller that Hollywood isn’t all that interested in making any more, the Agatha Christie adaptation scored solid reviews and hauled in $352 million at the box office back in 2017, so there’s plenty of goodwill towards whatever comes next.

Unfortunately, as well as suffering at the hands of the pandemic, which has seen Death on the Nile pushed all the way back from late 2020 to February 2022, a couple of key casting decisions have not aged well. As you an see below, the involvement of Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright has made it open season against the two on Twitter.

The way this has both Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright. Good luck with the publicity on this one lads 😬 https://t.co/zc2uRUXg2D — 🇵🇸 some pakistani guy (@SammmySam_93) December 22, 2021

pov letitia wright when armie hammer bites her and gives her a disease that shes unvaccinated for https://t.co/5vE4HA1Co9 pic.twitter.com/Nwkpc3AVeu — prismo's bf SAW (½ of) NWH (@houseofharkncss) December 22, 2021

gal gadot leading the front lines… letitia wright… ARMIE HAMMER??? oh it’s already bad for them i fear😭 — oyin (@fuckinghelloyin) December 22, 2021

imagine casting letitia wright, armie hammer, gal gadot, and russell brand in the same movie without being able to predict how horrible they'd all be by the time it came out 😭 https://t.co/hIyuY26v2M — jeremy fragrance (@theotherklaus) December 22, 2021

Watch: Death On The Nile Trailer Teases Star-Studded Murder Mystery Sequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright in a film poster in 2021?! Yikes https://t.co/DAdyXYZupg — Etrit Mahmutaj (@Etroooo) December 22, 2021

Poor emma mackey. They got gal gadot, armie hammer and letitia wright to star a movie together.

Great casting!😃😃 https://t.co/Ygm7kjTM5m — Buckybarnes'lover (@pinkishnutty) December 22, 2021

LOL the new Kenneth Branagh/Agatha Christie movie has 2 anti-vaxxers (Letitia Wright and Russell Brand), one of them dangerously and influentially so (Brand), and one alleged sex pest (Armie Hammer).



GOOD LUCK, EVERYONE!!! — David Rosenblatt (@SirSquinty) December 22, 2021

gal gadot, armie hammer & letitia wright…. oh its bad for them https://t.co/uMLzYoyf7X — lizzie 🦋 (@elizabcthcrz) December 22, 2021

Hammer’s career looks to be in tatters after the series of unsettling allegations made against him, while Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are constantly voicing their disapproval at Wright’s Shuri being bumped up to center stage in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It’s created a very unfortunate set of circumstances for Death on the Nile as a result, leaving director Branagh and 20th Century Studios in a very unfortunate position as the film finally edges closer to release.