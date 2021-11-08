The Internet Roasts Latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rumor
Even though the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home only arrived last night, it didn’t take long before fans quickly lost interest in a still image and refocused their attention on a second full-length trailer, or lack thereof.
It’s become a running joke online that everybody keeps getting their hopes up about seeing some new footage, only for them to be dashed as myriad dates come and go with nothing to show for it. The latest case in point has generated nothing but mirth, but only for how utterly pointless it is.
Insider Daniel Richtman, in his infinite wisdom, has tweeted that the second trailer for No Way Home is getting closer. As you can see from the reactions below, the collective response from the internet was “Well, no sh*t”.
He’s not wrong, though — we are in fact closer to the Spider-Man: No Way Home promo right now than we were when you started reading this article, so at least Richtman’s accuracy should be commended. Whether or not it actually decides to appear at any point in the near future is a different question altogether, one that only Sony and Marvel have the answers to.