Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Go Right Back To Demanding A Trailer After Poster Reveal

We’re a little over a month away from Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters, and fans have been growing increasingly impatient waiting for a second full-length trailer to drop.

A succession of official still images and interviews with stars including Tom Holland, Alfred Molina and Zendaya have tided folks over in the interim, but we’ve now reached a stage where everything Sony-branded is being downvoted on the internet in some sort of mass rebellion against the studio for refusing to reveal new footage.

The campaigns and hashtags won’t be disappearing until social media gets what it wants, even though the studios involved haven’t done much in the way of listening to the increasingly loud calls.

The internet exploded last night when the first poster for the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster appeared on everybody’s timelines, but as you can see from the reactions below, normal business resumed very shortly afterwards.

No ‘cause it IS kinda frustrating how we still don’t have a second trailer for No Way Home and it literally releases next month.



Leaks and the Fans have CARRIED the marketing for this film and that’s just embarrassing. — 𝕯iana. – does not like bland Ikaris  (@HailMother) November 8, 2021

when are they gonna release the official trailer for no way home its already only a month away — ًsemi ia (@yeonsfilm) November 8, 2021

cool poster. now give us another trailer. #NoWayHome — Adam C. (@AdamLAN562) November 8, 2021

I would like the second No Way Home trailer to release today as I’m very bored. — 𝕯iana. – does not like bland Ikaris  (@HailMother) November 8, 2021

Plz. Oh great Sony gods plz drop us the no way home trailer either tmr or Tuesday. 🙏🙏 — Mathew (@Supashiboi) November 8, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Why do I get the feeling they are going to release the Spider Man No Way Home Trailer 2 in December and not this month? 😅#SpiderManNoWayHome — Mohammed Ador (@m_ador9) November 8, 2021

Tbh I don’t think there’s going to be a Spider-Man No Way Home trailer because they know everyone is going to go see the movie regardless and they want the movie to be a big surprise for everyone which I’m not upset about if that’s the case — Kayla (@_findingkayla_) November 8, 2021

No way home final trailer is dropping tomorrow and Shang chi will be on Disney plus this week 🙏 — orochi (@junko_0o) November 8, 2021

if the no way home trailer comes out tomorrow ill do something drastic — minty 🦃 (@PeppermintFlyBy) November 8, 2021

You guys seriously be more hyped for the No Way Home trailer than the actual film — Omega63 (@Omega63_) November 8, 2021

I NEED THE #NOWAYHOME TRAILER ASAP — Writers of Tomorrow (@TomorrowWriters) November 8, 2021

It’s hilarious how much bitching is going on about “bad marketing” for Spider-Man: No Way Home.



It trends almost daily. It’s constantly being talked about. You dopey fucks even say “it’s out in December we need a trailer!”



WHY WHEN YOU KNOW WHEN ITS OUT!?



Fuck me. — A Demon Quiche (@GuruOfMattitude) November 8, 2021

As has been tradition for decades, Hollywood marketing tends to bring a poster before a trailer, so more footage could be arriving imminently. That being said, the fanbase has been demanding it since the day after the first one dropped, so they’re going to continue voicing those desires until Sony and Marvel take the plunge and cleave the internet in two with Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s final pre-release promo.