Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Go Right Back To Demanding A Trailer After Poster Reveal
We’re a little over a month away from Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to theaters, and fans have been growing increasingly impatient waiting for a second full-length trailer to drop.
A succession of official still images and interviews with stars including Tom Holland, Alfred Molina and Zendaya have tided folks over in the interim, but we’ve now reached a stage where everything Sony-branded is being downvoted on the internet in some sort of mass rebellion against the studio for refusing to reveal new footage.
The campaigns and hashtags won’t be disappearing until social media gets what it wants, even though the studios involved haven’t done much in the way of listening to the increasingly loud calls.
The internet exploded last night when the first poster for the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster appeared on everybody’s timelines, but as you can see from the reactions below, normal business resumed very shortly afterwards.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
As has been tradition for decades, Hollywood marketing tends to bring a poster before a trailer, so more footage could be arriving imminently. That being said, the fanbase has been demanding it since the day after the first one dropped, so they’re going to continue voicing those desires until Sony and Marvel take the plunge and cleave the internet in two with Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s final pre-release promo.