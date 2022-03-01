Variety reports that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power producer Callum Greene has signed a first-look deal with Amazon to helm new projects for their streaming platform.

The deal is signed under Callum and his wife Sara’s production company Bright Greene, which has a number of high-profile productions to its credit. The producer himself has worked on a number of blockbusters over the years, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Guillermo del Toro films like Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim.

Callum is also a veteran of Middle-earth, having worked on both The Hobbit trilogy and the upcoming live-action TV adaptation by Amazon. These have undoubtedly helped the producer land this first-look deal, which gives him exclusive privileges to some of the company’s most exciting projects on the horizon.

Amazon Studios boss, Vernon Sanders, addressed the occasion by releasing the following statement:

“Callum’s wealth of experience, commitment, and talent has only enriched the storytelling world of our The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. He’s been an instrumental part of the team and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with both he and Sara, with her rich entertainment background, on future projects for Prime Video.”

Callum Greene himself is also excited to continue his work on The Rings of Power series.

“After the epic journey of season one we couldn’t be more excited to continue our work with Amazon,” He said. “Jen [Salke], Vernon [Sanders], Jon [Wax], Kevin [Jarzynski] and the whole team have been tremendous. The variety and scope of work being created at Amazon is a perfect fit for the wide range of stories we’re inspired by and we’re looking forward to expanding our collaboration.”

As for his wife and business partner Sara, she’s worked as an executive producer in a number of companies, including Logan and The Directors Bureau. Her portfolio also extends to the music industry, where she’s collaborated with the likes of Bob Dylan and Adele.