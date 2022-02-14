Amazon previously revealed the names of seven characters on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power posters. Now, they’ve divulged the identities of three more.

While the company is still playing coy when it comes to The Rings of Power snippets, we finally got a much-anticipated teaser trailer during yesterday’s Super Bowl LVI. In addition to that, the marketing machine is constantly revealing new details, albeit rather insignificant, about the series.

For instance, the fans now know that The Rings of Power will deal with the dilemmas of the Second Age and Sauron’s rise to power as a dark lord. We’ve also learned that Galadriel will headline the story for the time being, alongside a new character called Halbrand who seems to be an ancestor of the Rohirrim.

Accompanying them will be a slew of new characters and familiar faces, including Prince Durin IV, Bronwyn, Arondir, and Lord Elrond, whom many of us recognize from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Now, the official Twitter account for The Lord of the Rings on Prime has revealed the identities of three more characters from the posters, which you can see below.

Image via Amazon Studios

Daniel Weyman, a British thespian, will portray the bearded apple-bearing character known as The Stranger.

Image via Amazon Studios

Markella Kavenagh, an Australian actress best known for appearing in The Cry, will portray Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot, who is probably a Hobbit (or rather, their Harfoot ancestors) given her name.

Image via Amazon Studios

Last but not least, we have Benjamin walker as Gil-galad, King of the Eldar and the Last High King of Noldor, a son of Fingon and an elf who essentially has the highest authority over his race in that time period.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sep. 2.