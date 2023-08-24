‘The main trunk gets pretty twisted as it goes up’: Zack Snyder hasn’t forgotten about his plans for the ‘Army of the Dead’ universe

To the chagrin of many of his die-hard fans, Zack Snyder has put the DC universe firmly behind him. He clearly feels that after his version of Justice League – universally considered a vast improvement on Joss Whedon’s cut – it’s time to move forward.

Netflix has embraced him with open arms, and earlier this week we got the bombastic trailer for his two-part sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon, which looks like Star Wars on steroids. There’s already talk of a third Rebel Moon movie, a video game tie-in, and other multimedia projects, but what of Snyder’s last big Netflix hit?

2021’s Army of the Dead was one of Netflix’s biggest movies to date, and was planned to be followed by a similar multimedia blitz. We got spin-off movie Army of Thieves (actually really good), but animated show Lost Vegas is missing in action, and sequel Planet of the Dead is on the back burner. Now we have an update, after Snyder shared some details with ScreenRant.

“It’s funny because, I was trying to figure out the cadence and how we would go forward, and whether we’re going to do the Army of the Dead sequel and then come back and do another one of these [Rebel Moon] movies if it’s desired. Because Army goes completely nuts. If we were to make another Army movie other than…the Mathias [Army of Thieves] arm of Army Universe has its own thing happening, but the main trunk gets pretty twisted as it goes up. And then to have these two things, it would be nice…because you could kind of go back and forth between the two [universes].”

Army of the Dead teased robot zombies, aliens, and time loops, all of which we’d be very interested to see explored in a sequel. But, at least for now, it sounds like that could be a way off. If Rebel Moon is as big a hit as Netflix is hoping, we imagine it’ll be fast-tracking a third entry as soon as possible.

As for Snyder? Well, right now it sounds like he’s living his dream life. Netflix appears to have given him a blank slate and full creative freedom, so bring on the not-lightsabers, robot spider ladies, and extremely muscular women bashing stuff with mallets.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will arrive on Dec. 22, 2023, and Part 2: The Scargiver on Apr. 19, 2024.