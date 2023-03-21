Don’t expect to see Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ anime anytime soon

In 2021, Zack Snyder was on a comeback tour. His four-hour Justice League had silenced the haters by unambiguously being an improvement on Joss Whedon’s dreadful theatrical cut, and his Las Vegas-set Army of the Dead exploded onto Netflix to top the charts and become the eighth biggest original movie the streaming giant had ever produced.

All that came with promises that Snyder’s curious zombie-infested world would soon be expanded in various ways. The first of these – heist caper Army of Thieves – duly arrived later, though we haven’t heard much about anime series Lost Vegas and the sequel Planet of the Dead.

Snyder has at least addressed the anime’s absence. Speaking with The Nerd Queens on YouTube, the director admitted there’d been behind-the-scenes problems:

“I will say that there’s been a slight stall on the Lost Vegas animated thing. For technical reasons, it went off the rail a little bit.”

The anime is said to reveal the story of Dave Bautista’s character during the initial zombie attack, along with shedding some light on the undead’s apparent extraterrestrial origins, while giving us answers on why some of them appeared to be robots. Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and Omari Hardwick will all voice their characters, so we’re still hopeful it’ll emerge at some point.

For the moment, Snyder’s priorities are his upcoming space opera epic Rebel Moon, which will similarly consist of movies, animated series, and apparently a video game. Here’s hoping Army of the Dead doesn’t end up forgotten amidst all the outer space action.