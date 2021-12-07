The Man in Black arrives in these epic behind-the-scenes images from Black Adam. As per the lore surrounding the character, Teth-Adam has been imprisoned for 5000 years, but it honestly feels like fans have been waiting about that long to actually see Dwayne Johnson suit up as the DC antihero. After years of being attached to the part, The Rock is finally making his DCEU debut as the ruler of Kahndaq next summer.

We already got our first glimpse of Adam in action back at DC FanDome, and now these new photos give us a closer look at Johnson’s costumes. Following on from the star sharing the cover of the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, these three pics from production have likewise emerged online.

They appear to be from shooting on the scene revealed at FanDome, which involved Adam finally breaking free. In the first and third, he is dressed in a hooded cloak while in the second he’s sporting the classic Black Adam look, complete with the lightning insignia on his torso.

The Man in Black arrives in new 'Black Adam' BTS photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unlike in the comics, Black Adam won’t be facing off against Shazam in his own feature film but will instead do battle with the Justice Society of America, which includes such members as Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Producer Hiram Garcia recently explained that the intention is to crossover Zachary Levi’s Shazam and Adam at a later date.

So far we haven’t gotten any looks at the JLA in costume as the meager marketing we’ve had to date is obviously focusing on the movie’s world-famous mega-star leading man. Nonetheless, now that we’ve got a good feel for Adam’s DCEU design, we’d love to see how Hawkman and company have been adapted, too.

With Black Adam smashing into cinemas on July 29, 2022, you can expect the promotion to heat up in the New Year.