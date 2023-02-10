The Marvel fanbase is already sick to death of the hilariously bad fake ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ leaks

Avengers: Secret Wars has not entered any stage of production, but fake leaks are already slowly spreading across the internet. While this is common knowledge, especially since we know when it’s going to be released, it didn’t stop cheeky fans from creating somewhat convincing stills that may or may not be part of the film.

One of the big speculations about the Secret Wars‘ storyline is the return of Tony Stark, whether that character is played by Robert Downey Jr. once more or another actor playing a variant. Images of Tony’s “return” in the MCU are one of the handful of stills that are being spread around, along with others that could be “speculated plot points” for the film.

If you’re wondering why there is so much emphasis on Iron Man’s potential return, that’s because it was an ongoing rumor that never ceased to rest. The first was back during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where it was rumored that Tom Cruise will be playing a variant of the deceased Avenger. And the rumors sparked back once again, where it’s speculated that Downey Jr. had conversations with Marvel Studios for his return.

Out of all the fake leaks about Secret Wars that were released, the most hilarious one has to be the fact that it would open doors for the DCU to crossover with the MCU. To be completely fair, it’s not impossible to do considering that Deadpool was able to “kill” Green Lantern during Deadpool 2. So having two superhero billionaires duke it out isn’t such a bad idea.

In all seriousness, Avengers: Secret Wars hasn’t been written yet. In fact, its release date has been pushed to 2026 due to production issues within Marvel Studios. So while it is an exciting idea to have Iron Man return or see an army of Kangs face the Avengers, all of that is just speculation. Unless time travel has been achieved and these are actual stills for the movie.