‘The Marvels’ has fans drawing major parallels between Scarlet Witch and Photon

If you like all-powered floating women glowing with cosmic energy, the MCU has your back.

The Marvels just dropped a new trailer, giving us some more insight into Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn and how the trio of Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau will work together to stop her. Director Nia DaCosta’s focus is clearly on powerful women, and this trinity of light-based heroines could feasibly defeat just about any villain.

By now, MCU fans are all too aware that power can corrupt, and there’s a shot of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau in the trailer that resembles Wanda Maximoff at the height of her Scarlet Witch look. Check it out:

Image via Twitter

While there are some visual similarities, we doubt that Monica is at risk of turning evil. After all, Wanda’s slide into villainy was influenced by her repeatedly suffering emotional trauma after losing almost everyone she loved, as well as the influence of a sinister book.

In addition, Monica had a front-row seat to the events of WandaVision, giving her more than enough experience in how to deal with someone suffering from dangerous delusions. Those skills may be useful against Dar-Benn, as much like Wanda, this Kree warrior has lost everyone she loves.

So, Monica isn’t going to be twirling a mustache anytime soon. Even so, there any many fans of strong women out there, and The Marvels looks like catnip to them:

Right now, Carol Danvers is unquestionably the most powerful hero of this trio, though Monica and Kamala are still testing the limits of what they can do. We think Monica’s energy absorption power will prove in interstellar combat, as it’s one thing to absorb the energy of bullets and another to suck in cosmic blasts. Perhaps Carol herself could even power her up with a few quick blasts?

We’ll find out for certain when The Marvels hits theaters on Nov 10, 2023.