‘The Marvels’ new look confirms a major return from ‘Secret Invasion’

As with every new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, all the big, juicy details are kept under wraps until the clock strikes midnight on the day of its release. At least, that’s how Marvel wishes things would happen. Every now and then a cast member will overshare (looking at you Tom Holland), or a behind-the-scenes photo will reveal too much. The latter appears to be the case for the MCU’s next cinematic blockbuster, The Marvels.

Thanks to an exclusive set of photos courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we now know The Marvels is more than just a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, it’s also a sequel to (or at least a segue from) Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, all thanks to a pop of green color in the background of one of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) photos.

Image via Marvel Studios

The photo sees Danvers suited up in her Captain Marvel costume looking angrily at someone (or something) in the distance. Behind her are none other than the green aliens we now know as Skrulls. Probably not the same Skrulls as the million or so on Earth in Secret Invasion since they are a displaced race and this is a cosmic superhero film that will likely take place on multiple planets, but we digress.

The presence of Skrulls is noteworthy for several reasons but two above all else. For starters, Skrulls were not shown in the teaser trailer. We only saw the blue-skinned race known as Kree and the revolutionary known as Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) who is hellbent on restoring her homeland after a destructive civil war.

Photo via Marvel Studios

The second, and arguably more important reason to note this development is that the presence of Skrulls and Kree in the same film not only rounds out a storyline that began in Captain Marvel (and climaxed in Secret Invasion) but also paves the way for yet another member of the Young Avengers to enter the MCU. At this point, we’ve got 85% of the team assembled. One of the only members missing is Hulkling, a superhero who is — get this — part-Kree, part-Skrull.

In the comics, Hulkling aka Theodore Rufus “Teddy” Kaplan-Altman (a mouthful, we know) is the son of Kree warrior Captain Mar-Vell and Skrull royalty Princess Anelle. He also happens to be one of the highest-profile gay characters in the Marvel universe with romantic ties to Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan aka Wanda’s son, who just so happens to be rumored to appear in the Disney Plus series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, (that is if actress Patti Lupone didn’t crush our dreams by spilling too much tea).

Of course, the sight of some Skrulls in the background of one photo is not substantial evidence of the next Young Avenger, but nevertheless, it’s time to bring on the kids, Marvel, and The Marvels is the perfect place to knock down yet another domino.

The Marvels is scheduled to blast into theaters on Nov. 10.