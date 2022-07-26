‘The Marvels’ release date, cast, filming locations, and more

With Ms. Marvel finished and Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel revealing the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five and Phase Four, it’s only natural to question when we’re going to see some of the MCU’s biggest players again. Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Nick Fury are all set to return to the MCU in one of Phase Five’s biggest films, The Marvels.

Let’s take a look at all we know about The Marvels, including the cast, the release date, and what it might be about.

When will The Marvels release?

The Marvels is scheduled to land in theaters on July 28, 2023. Brie Larson will be reprising her role from Captain Marvel, although counting her cameo appearances this will be Carol Danvers’ fifth appearance in the MCU. Iman Vellani will return to play Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, as well as Teyonah Parris, reprising her role from Wandavision, Monica Rambeau. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta who also directed the post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel, which starred Captain Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson will also be returning as Nick Fury, who at this point, is either in space working with the Skrulls, dealing with the fallout of Secret Invasion, or both. Park Seo-joon has also been cast in an undisclosed role, and you may recognize him from his brief role in Parasite, or from Fight for My Way. The film was shot at a few different locations, in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Buckinghamshire, England. We know that Samuel L. Jackson was back for reshoots quite recently as well.

As for what the film may be about, it’s assumed that The Marvels will not only have something to do with whatever happens in Secret Invasion but that it would also continue the thread of both the Wandavision and Ms. Marvel post-credits scenes. One of the post-credits scenes of Wandavision had a Skrull agent revealing themselves to Monica Rambeau, requesting that she meet with someone – presumably Nick Fury or Talos – in space. The Ms. Marvel post-credits scene had Captain Marvel appear in Kamala’s bedroom in New Jersey after she swapped places with Kamala who is presumably in space.

These characters will no doubt have more than a few things to work out, including getting Kamala back to Earth, but not before she meets her idol, Carol Danvers. There will also be some unresolved issues between Monica and Carol after Maria Rambeau’s death. If you recall the events of Wandavision, Monica seemed more than a little annoyed that her mother’s friend and essentially her aunt, had taken off to space, abandoning them both.

We’ll probably know more about the plot of the film by the time Secret Invasion ends in early 2023. No matter what The Marvels has in store for us, we can be sure that it will be a good time if Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel are anything to go by.

