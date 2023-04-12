‘The Marvels’ shippers desperately urged to rewatch the first movie before committing a queasy cardinal sin

As expected, the first trailer for The Marvels brought out the good, the bad, and the ugly side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom following the release of the maiden promo for November’s body swap caper.

All it took was 117 seconds of footage to convince the doubters that the Multiverse Saga’s latest misfire was on the cards, while conspiracy theories instantly emerged touting that the reason why Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani were drafted in as co-leads was because Academy Award winner and billion-dollar headliner of the first installment Brie Larson was incapable of carrying a movie on her own.

Of course, this is all par for the course given that the Captain Marvel backlash has been trundling on in the background for four years and counting, but we’re now dangerously close to things taking a turn for the queasy. Shipping has become an integral part of fan culture, but there are some ships that absolutely should not be shipped on any shipping lanes under any circumstances.

Trying to get ahead of what would be some questionable fanfic, the Twitter troops have mobilized to urge everyone that The Marvels should not lead to one particular romantic idea coming into your brain.

did people even watch captain marvel https://t.co/B8fICjYC8y — ‎ ً (@HailEternal) April 11, 2023

The reasons are obvious, seeing as Larson’s Carol Danvers was the longtime best friend of Monica Rambeau’s mother Maria, and even contemplating sparks flying between the two is enough to make you leave your computer for a while and pace frantically around the room. Worryingly, though, shippers are always gonna ship, but let’s cross our fingers in hope that they leave this one well alone.